Gabriel’s House benefit dinner and art auction is June 22nd

Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Several Oklahoma attorneys are banding together to fight an upcoming change in the state's DUI laws. They have filed a lawsuit at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, claiming the new law violates many Oklahomans' due process right. In the new law, a driver arrested a second time for suspicion of DUI is required to install an interlock device in their vehicle as a condition of their bond.
