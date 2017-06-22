Gabriel’s House benefit dinner and art auction is June 22nd

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Gabriel's House in Duncan is hosting a benefit dinner and art auction tonight, with the proceeds going toward a good cause.

Gabriel's House is an after-school program for children in 1st through 5th grade in Duncan that offers enrichment opportunities.

It starts at 6:30, with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m., and it will take place at the Simmons Center. All proceeds will go toward funding Gabriel's House.

