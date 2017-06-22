Gabriel’s House benefit dinner and art auction is June 22nd - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gabriel’s House benefit dinner and art auction is June 22nd

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Gabriel's House in Duncan is hosting a benefit dinner and art auction tonight, with the proceeds going toward a good cause.

Gabriel's House is an after-school program for children in 1st through 5th grade in Duncan that offers enrichment opportunities.

It starts at 6:30, with dinner being served at 7:00 p.m., and it will take place at the Simmons Center. All proceeds will go toward funding Gabriel's House.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FBI: No 'wider plot' suspected in Michigan airport stabbing

    FBI: No 'wider plot' suspected in Michigan airport stabbing

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:09:08 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:25:23 GMT

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

  • Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-06-22 08:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:24:45 GMT

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • Fake quake: Report of major California temblor a false alarm

    Fake quake: Report of major California temblor a false alarm

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:31:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:24:19 GMT

    A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.

    A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.

    •   
Powered by Frankly