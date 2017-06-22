Hundreds of OK kids may need to be re-vaccinated due to clinic e - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Hundreds of OK kids may need to be re-vaccinated due to clinic error

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO)- A Midwest City clinic will re-vaccinate hundreds of children for free after officials say the clinic mistakenly stored vaccines at the wrong temperature--meaning many may not have been impactful.

The Oklahoma City Clinic in Midwest City has not said how long the vaccines were stored improperly or how many children were impacted other than saying the number is in the hundreds.

To correct the issue, the clinic is sending letters to parents of children who were affected, and offering them free vaccinations. Meanwhile, high-tech refrigerators have been installed to make sure the vaccines are kept at the right temperatures.

"We wanted to make sure that equipment failure wouldn't again potentially in the future lead us to have the kind of difficulties that we've had," said Scott Potter, the Oklahoma City Clinic CEO.

If the new refrigerators' temperature falls, staffers will be notified on their cell phones. The clinic said if you receive a letter from them regarding the vaccinations, to follow the instructions carefully.

