New bill could help ailing school districts through OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Lawmakers are hoping changes to the Oklahoma Lottery will pump more money into the state's ailing school districts.

Since the lottery was created in 2005, it's been required to give 35-percent of its profits to education. But a new bill is being proposed that would remove the 35-percent minimum, and instead require that at least $50-million be set aside for education.

"What that allows you to do is invest more money in your games which will ultimately provide more prizes to the players. The more the players win, the more they play, the higher your sales and more money goes to education… Can we make a significant difference and be a game-changer? No, we're not a big enough piece of the funding. Can we make a difference? Yes,” said Jason Finks with the Oklahoma Lottery.

The change is expected to bring in about $110-million in additional funding.

