Sen Lankford discusses bill to eliminate federal tax subsidies for sports stadiums

(KSWO)- Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is fresh off an appearance on ESPN. He was joined by New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey Booker to talk about their bipartisan bill to eliminate federal tax subsidies for sports stadiums.

"It's simple and straight forward to ask should the people in Oklahoma pay for a stadium in Kansas, or Nebraska or New York or should the people of Oklahoma pay for a stadium in Oklahoma.”

The senators say taxpayers are being charged billions of dollars for stadiums that turn into profits for already wealthy team owners. They say the public is not seeing a return on the investment.

