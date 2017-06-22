Sen Lankford discusses bill to eliminate federal tax subsidies f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sen Lankford discusses bill to eliminate federal tax subsidies for sports stadiums

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

(KSWO)- Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is fresh off an appearance on ESPN. He was joined by New Jersey Democratic Senator Corey Booker to talk about their bipartisan bill to eliminate federal tax subsidies for sports stadiums.

"It's simple and straight forward to ask should the people in Oklahoma pay for a stadium in Kansas, or Nebraska or New York or should the people of Oklahoma pay for a stadium in Oklahoma.”

The senators say taxpayers are being charged billions of dollars for stadiums that turn into profits for already wealthy team owners. They say the public is not seeing a return on the investment.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FBI: No 'wider plot' suspected in Michigan airport stabbing

    FBI: No 'wider plot' suspected in Michigan airport stabbing

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:09:08 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:25:23 GMT

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

  • Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-06-22 08:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:24:45 GMT

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • Fake quake: Report of major California temblor a false alarm

    Fake quake: Report of major California temblor a false alarm

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-06-22 00:31:24 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:24:19 GMT

    A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.

    A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.

    •   
Powered by Frankly