OK attorneys band together against change to DUI laws

OK (KSWO)- Several Oklahoma attorneys are banding together to fight an upcoming change in the state's DUI laws.

They have filed a lawsuit at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, claiming the new law violates many Oklahomans' due process right. In the new law, a driver arrested a second time for suspicion of DUI is required to install an interlock device in their vehicle as a condition of their bond. The lawyers against the bill say a driver's license would be destroyed without them getting a proper Department of Public Safety hearing.

They said that Governor Mary Fallin was responsible for that change.

"She attempted to line item veto it through an executive order, which she cannot do," said Porter. "Therefore, this bill was not truly approved. She recognized there were problems with the bill."

The new law is set to take effect November 1st.

