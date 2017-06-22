OBI Assists with Blood Needs During Tropical Storm Cindy

OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for life-saving blood donations to help service millions of people threatened throughout the Gulf Coast

OBI has already sent more than 300 total units of blood to The Blood Center in New Orleans and LifeShare Blood Centers.

“It is not unusual for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to be contacted when there are natural disasters in our country,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Oklahoma Standard is known across our states, and because of the generosity of our own blood donors, we can provide blood to our neighbors when it’s needed.”

Anyone age 16 and older can typically give blood. To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 1-877-340-8777, or visit obi.org. Walk-ins are always welcome.

