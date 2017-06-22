OBI Assists with Blood Needs During Tropical Storm Cindy

Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
The Cache Police Department is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty which happened on Tuesday.
Rain chances, cooler air arrive this weekend...
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) has released a report detailed the significant increase in Oklahoma earthquakes since 2009. According to the report, Oklahoma has increased from one to two low-magnitude earthquakes a year prior to 2009 to one to two low-magnitude earthquakes per day since 2014, with a few instances of higher magnitude earthquakes that caused damage.
