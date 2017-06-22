CRAZY VIDEO: Road rage incident caught on camera in California

An apparent road rage incident on Wednesday which caused a chain reaction crash in Santa Clarita, California is now the internet’s newest viral video.

Apparent case of road rage triggers horrifying chain-reaction crash in California. At least one person was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/a2jgiw8n3F — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2017

The video, posted on Twitter on Wednesday, shows a motorcycle kicking at a car, the car then swerves into the motorcycle and loses control. The car crosses multiple lanes of traffic and hits another vehicle which then rolls over.

In the video, it appears the motorcyclists continues driving after the wreck happens.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was taken to the hospital, according to local media reports.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

