CRAZY VIDEO: Road rage incident caught on camera in California

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
SANTA CLARTA, Ca. (KSWO) -

An apparent road rage incident on Wednesday which caused a chain reaction crash in Santa Clarita, California is now the internet’s newest viral video.

The video, posted on Twitter on Wednesday, shows a motorcycle kicking at a car, the car then swerves into the motorcycle and loses control. The car crosses multiple lanes of traffic and hits another vehicle which then rolls over.

In the video, it appears the motorcyclists continues driving after the wreck happens.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was taken to the hospital, according to local media reports.

There have been no arrests in the incident.

