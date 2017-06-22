US Geological Survey releases report on Earthquake trends in Oklahoma

OK (KSWO)- The US Geological Survey (USGS) has released a report detailed the significant increase in Oklahoma earthquakes since 2009. According to the report, Oklahoma has increased from one to two low-magnitude earthquakes a year prior to 2009 to one to two low-magnitude earthquakes per day since 2014, with a few instances of higher magnitude earthquakes that caused damage.

USGS report blames the increase in seismic activity on the increase in oil and natural gas production from shale formations. Seismicity is most commonly caused by underground injection of wastewater produced during the oil and natural gas extraction process.

The geologic conditions in central Oklahoma are conducive to triggering seismic activity due to existing faults that are susceptible to the changing stresses caused by fluid injection.

