GRAPHIC PICTURE: Cache police investigating animal cruelty incident

The Cache Police Department is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty which happened on Tuesday.

According to the CPD Facebook page, the owner let her dogs of the house to use the restroom in the 700 block of North 4th Street. A little later they heard one of the dogs yelping. When they went to check on them they realized one of the dogs was gone.

After searching, they found the dog on their front porch with a third of its body burned.

The owners took the dog to get medical attention and called police.

There is no word on the dog’s current condition.

