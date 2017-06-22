Oklahoma senators say health overhaul plan under review - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma senators say health overhaul plan under review

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's two U.S. senators say they will review a proposal to overhaul the federal health care law but did not say whether they'd vote for the new plan released Thursday.

In a joint statement, Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford criticized Barack Obama's health care law, saying it's resulted in increased health insurance premiums in Oklahoma and caused insurance companies to pull out of exchanges that offer coverage.

Inhofe says he's reviewing the proposal, released Thursday by Republican leadership, and that he'll work with other senators on the proposal.

Lankford says he will analyze the proposal and "to ensure that it is affordable and practical for Oklahomans."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

