Duncan man arrested for lewd acts with a minor

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man is behind bars accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old boy.

Chance Biffle, 20, was arrested this week after the victim reported the abuse. The victim told investigators that Biffle touched him inappropriately on several occasions. He also said Biffle offered to perform sexual acts on him.

Biffle is now charged with child sexual abuse. He's being held in the Stephens County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

