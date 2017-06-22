Duncan man arrested for lewd acts with a minor - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan man arrested for lewd acts with a minor

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Chance Biffle Chance Biffle

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man is behind bars accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old boy.

Chance Biffle, 20, was arrested this week after the victim reported the abuse. The victim told investigators that Biffle touched him inappropriately on several occasions. He also said Biffle offered to perform sexual acts on him.

Biffle is now charged with child sexual abuse. He's being held in the Stephens County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tornadoes spawned by Cindy's remnants cause damage in Birmingham, AL

    Tornadoes spawned by Cindy's remnants cause damage in Birmingham, AL

    Thursday, June 22 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-06-22 04:50:04 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-06-22 19:36:29 GMT

    The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places. 

    The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places. 

  • Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-06-22 08:00:11 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:02:54 GMT

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • Landlord says airport stabbing suspect worked as caretaker

    Landlord says airport stabbing suspect worked as caretaker

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-06-22 05:09:08 GMT
    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:01:29 GMT

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

    Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.

    •   
Powered by Frankly