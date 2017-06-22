Tulsa man wanted after allegedly killing his wife

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsa police are searching for a man who reportedly killed his wife outside of their home.



Police believe Jose Ramon Gomezbaca, 25, shot and killed his wife, 26-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found shot to death inside a car.The couple has two children together but Rodriguez was planning to leave Gomezbaca.

After the shooting, he reportedly drove away in a 2004 Gray Dodge Ram pickup truck. He is believed to be armed. He is 5-feet and 4-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

