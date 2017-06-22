Man wanted after stealing an ATM machine in Velma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man wanted after stealing an ATM machine in Velma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Jared Smith Jared Smith

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Sheriff's deputies have identified the man accused of stealing an ATM machine from a bank in Velma. Now, they need your help locating him.

Jared Lee Smith, 33, is wanted for the April 8th burglary at the First National Bank. Authorities say Smith used a stolen pickup to steal an ATM, which contained a little over $15,000 in $20 bills.

Authorities believe Smith may have had some help in the burglary, but at this point, no other suspects have been named.

If you have any information on Smith's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Stephens County Sheriff's Office.

