Lawton Police investigate home invasion robbery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A robbery and home invasion that happened early Thursday morning has left some residents shaken up.



That call came in a just before one o'clock in the morning in Northwest Lawton.



"Your life goes on day to day and you may not make it home," Gary Ensley



Ensley lives two doors down the street from the incident.



He was just getting home from work when he saw police cars blocking the street.



"They had the entire area roped off,” said Ensley. “And the last I spoke with one of somebody, he didn't tell me what happened, or anything. He just said they had an issue at one of the houses."



Lawton Police Officers and detectives arrived on scene along with a state medical examiner.



Ensley said this is unusual for his neighborhood.



"Every once in a while we'll have little incidents happen,” said Ensley. “But, basically everything's usually well. No matter where you go you’re going to have problems but, here we seem to do alright."



He said he's thankful for the police departments quick response to secure the neighborhood, however, at the same time he plans to take the matter of his safety into his own hands.



"We'll make sure we keep our doors locked,” said Ensley. “Which we already do and kind of watch out for the neighborhood which we already try and do."



Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

