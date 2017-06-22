Gabriel's House Academy holds annual banquet and art auction

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - An event benefiting Gabriel's House Academy in Duncan was held on Thursday night. This their only benefit, and the money raised will be their main source of funding for the year.

Gabriel's House Academy is an after-school enrichment program for Duncan students first through fifth grade. The children are provided with a snack, help with homework and enrichment opportunities like art, zumba, and yoga.



To help keep the program up and running several pieces of artwork and other items were auctioned off. Dee Carrio said the programming funds and operating funds depends on this yearly auction.

“Every dollar touches the life of a child, and so it's very important that we are supported by our community and can continue to offer this preventative and proactive program,” Carrio said.

The numbers from the benefit auction won't be in until Monday, but Carrio said it means the world to see so many people supporting the kids and the program.

The program currently has 60 kids but Carrio said they can accommodate anywhere from 75-100 kids.

The program is $15 a month, but Carrio said she doesn't want the tuition to scare anyone away. If you need assistance you can talk with them. If you'd like to help Gabriel's house you can sponsor a child.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved