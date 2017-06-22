Gabriel's House Academy holds annual banquet and art auction

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
An event benefitting Gabriel's House Academy in Duncan was held on Thursday night.
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.
Canadian man remains in custody in stabbing of Michigan airport police officer; suspect accused of shouting 'Allahu akbar' before the incident that is being investigating as act of terrorism.
