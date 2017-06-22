Crash on Interstate 44 leads to second crash

COMANCHE CO., OK(KSWO)-Traffic in the northbound lanes of I-44 was down to one-lane Thursday night after two crashes, one right after the other, just south of the Elgin exit.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

Highway Patrol says the first crash happened when one driver slowed down because of an object in the road. Another driver hit that car causing it to spin around, facing oncoming traffic. The vehicle that hit that car was sent into the ditch.



Officials say the first crash resulted in a second one. Two pickups collided trying to avoid the car that was still in the roadway.



Troopers say nobody was injured.



