Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.