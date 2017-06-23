Fireworks are prohibited inside Altus city limits

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Chief of Police Tim Murphy wants to remind all citizens that City ordinance prohibits any person to discharge or sell fireworks within the city limits of Altus and anyone caught discharging fireworks could face a fine up to $149.

When discharging fireworks outside the city limits remember to:

Obey all laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Read the cautionary labels before igniting.

Have a responsible adult should always supervise fireworks activities.

Avoid alcoholic beverages.

Always use fireworks outdoors in a clear area and away from buildings and vehicles.

Never discharge fireworks from a container

Never attempt to relight fireworks if they did not discharge.

For more information, contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121.

Information provided by the City of Altus.