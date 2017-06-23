Fireworks are prohibited inside Altus city limits

Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Lucy Parker has been elected chairman of the United Way of Stephens County. She assumes her new position July 1, replacing Nicole Punneo. “I am honored to serve the United Way of Stephens County,” Parker said. “I have greatly enjoyed my service to this great organization and have built lifelong relationships with amazing people.
