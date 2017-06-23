Chickasha man suffering from ALS now speaks thanks to college st - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chickasha man suffering from ALS now speaks thanks to college students

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KWTV) (Source KWTV)

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A man from Chickasha with ALS can now speak thanks to a technology company and a few Oklahoma college students.

We first brought you this story earlier this year, when a group of seniors from Oklahoma Christian University started the project for their capstone class. Now, a company called Visuals Technology Solution is taking that project on and delivering it to patients.

It uses three cameras attached to a tablet that find where the subject is looking. When the subject focuses on a letter, it puts the letter up, so he can form full sentences and then the machine will talk for him.

A man in Chickasha says this has helped him spend time with family.

“I love speaking and now I can to family and friends… It means a ton to me, I can even play chess with my granddaughter," said Carl Phelps.

He says he believes this will helps others with ALS. For those interested in the program, you can visit the company website at visuals.tech.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

