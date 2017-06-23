Sen Lankford reviews Republican healthcare bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from Oklahoma Senator James Lankford on the healthcare bill, who says he still needs to look into all of its details.

"I have a lot of questions still, a lot of things we have talked about. It's 142 pages of text, but there's things piled into that text that we've got to decipher, so put me down as a solid undecided… I'm quite confident we will have quite a few suggestions over the weekend.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he expects to have a review back from the Congressional Budget Office sometime next week.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.