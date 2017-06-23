United Way of Stephens County selects new leadership

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Lucy Parker has been elected chairman of the United Way of Stephens County. She assumes her new position July 1, replacing Nicole Punneo.

“I am honored to serve the United Way of Stephens County,” Parker said. “I have greatly enjoyed my service to this great organization and have built lifelong relationships with amazing people. We have an amazing board that will be working together to continue improving the quality of life in Stephens County by uniting the countless resources we have in our community.”

Parker joined the United Way board in July 2013. She has served as vice chairman of the board, board liaison to the Duncan Community Residence, as well as, on executive, board development, and allocations committees.

She started her career at Wilco Machine & Fab in Marlow in July 2000 and has worked her way into upper management over the past 17 years. Lucy is a member of Abba’s Hands- a ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church, the planning committee for the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, and the leadership team for Propel Duncan.

Lourie Bleem and Eric Hennan were also elected to three-year terms on the board of directors. Bleem, a former United Way chairman, is inventory control manager for Family Dollar Distribution. Hennan, an owner-agent for Shelter Insurance and a former president of the Chisholm Trail Arts Council, is active on United Way committees, the Duncan Planning and Zoning Board. They will replace retiring board members and former chairmen Billie Strutton and Doug Volinski.

Zac Pogue, Vice President of First National Bank in Velma was elected vice chairman; Jared Head, Financial Manager at Wilco Machine & Fab, treasurer; and Adrienne Arrington of Jay Kinder Real Estate, secretary. Punneo will also remain on the board of directors for another year. Other members serving on the board of directors are Darren Alaniz, Betty Beck, Carl Buckholts, Tracy Fleetwood, Shannon Hall-Sanders, Jeff Johnson, Anthony Prince and Janice Schornick.

Information provided by the United Way of Stephens County.