Altus Air Force Base host LGBT Pride Month Luncheon

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus AFB will host an LGBT Pride Month Luncheon on June 29th at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year's event is "Pride in All Who Serve." The cost is around $11.

University of Oklahoma Director of Gender Equality, Mr. Kasey Catlett, will deliver a speech. Altus Air Force Base's Violence Prevention and Medical professionals will also be speaking.

If you are interested in attending the luncheon, please call Public Affairs Office at 580-481-7700 or e-mail at 97amw.pa@us.af.mil.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.