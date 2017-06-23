Lisa Byford named Volunteer of the Year by United Way of Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Lisa Byford was named Volunteer of the Year for the United Way of Stephens County for her participation with the Loaned Executive division.

“Our loaned executives are critically important to our success,” Betty Beck, chairman of the group, explained. “They make available the opportunity for businesses, industries, and their employees to understand the United Way commitment and to share various ways they can not only get involved, but make a positive difference. They add personality to the campaign, answering questions and sharing information.”

Byford just completed her fifth year as a loaned executive. She has been a campaign solicitor and team captain, a member of the allocations committee, a reader in the Readers & Leaders program and a participant in the annual Day of Caring. Her Duncan Chamber of Commerce activities include being an Ambassador, Rookie Ambassador of the Year, Ambassador of the Year and chairman of the Ambassadors. She is a member of the Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club, a member of the Plato PTO and is a member of the Chisholm Trail Prairie Circuit Rodeo committee.

Information provided by United Way of Stephens County.