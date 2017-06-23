Lawton man in jail facing multiple charges including rape, incest

A Lawton man is in jail facing multiple charges relating to the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Brandon Lee Spears is facing eight charges including first-degree rape, sodomy, incest and lewd acts with a child under the age of 16.

All of the charges are felonies.

Court documents charge that on at least two different occasions, Spears engaged in illegal sexual activities with an autistic girl with the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Spears is facing the possibility of over 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

