Funeral held for Former Lawton Police Chief Ronnie Smith

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A funeral procession for former Lawton Police Chief Ronnie Smith wound through the city at lunchtime today.

First responders from dozens of departments around the state attended the service at First Baptist downtown and then lined the streets in tribute to Chief Smith. At one point, the procession stretched for miles as it made its way from the church to Fort Sill National Cemetery.

At the intersection of Second and Ferris streets, two Lawton Fire Department ladder trucks raised an American flag over the procession.

At the time of his death, Chief Smith was the assistant fire chief at the Valley View Volunteer Fire Department. Smith, who had cancer, died over the weekend. He was 68.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.