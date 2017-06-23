Marlow couple bringing life back to downtown building

An old building in downtown Marlow is getting new life.The building sits on North Broadway Street and is more than 100 years old. Over the years it was been home to several businesses, grocery stores and restaurants. A Marlow couple purchased the building back in April and plan use it as an insurance office, but with a twist.

J.R. and Natalie Pettijohn said they're going to have extra space and they want to use as place for kids and the community to hang out.

They said their vision wouldn't be possible without the help from the workers who have done so much.

Project Manager Trevor Pearson knew it would be a challenge revamping a building that is a century old.



"Old buildings they settle, the floor settles, the walls settle, things lean, nothing is going to be totally square so it makes its really complicated for people to frame and re-do windows," said Pearson.

Since April, Pearson and crews have been renovating the building by replacing the roof, floors, and installing an air conditioning unit.

"It was pretty much a bad mess, and it needed a lot of work, it's been a competition the whole way through because it is a lot of things you would normally not run into if it was just a new building," said Pearson.

The owners J.R. and Natalie Pettijohn moved to Marlow 3 years ago and purchased Farmers Insurance Agency. They're going to use the old building as their new store front.



"It's an honor to be a apart of the Marlow community and to have been welcomed and we felt like bringing something like this back to life is an honor and blessing," said Pettijohn.

Aside from running their business they wanted to provide a place for the community.



"We are going to set up a lounge area with TV's and wifi so when parents come in kids will have iPads to play with, we will have a huge conference table if high school kids on their break need to come in and do some homework in a quiet safe place," said Natalie Pettijohn.



"We are going to have a back area, a back porch and patio where we are going to be grilling out hot dogs and hamburgers on Fridays we are just going to bring back the overall keyword a sense in the community to the downtown and bring this area back to life," J.R. Pettijohn said.

Their vision is to make it a place for everyone and Pearson said it will mean a lot to him once its finished.

"It's going to be awesome, it's going to feel great. It feels great to not just be doing this for them, but the Marlow community. I just moved here a few years ago, since I've been here I have grown a lot of great relationships and meet a lot of great people that are great too," said Pearson.

Pearson said they have already had tons of people stop by and ask when the place will be open. The Pettijohns' will have a walk through on the 4th of July, before having a grand opening party sometime in August with live music, food and drinks for the community.

