Man charged in 2016 Altus murder will go to trial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Kevin Nall (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The man accused of a 2016 murder out of Altus will head to trial.

Kevin Nall Junior was in court for a preliminary hearing today.  He is suspected of killing Freddie Lopez back in September 2016.

Witnesses say Nall and the victim met to fight.  After punches were thrown, Nall pulled out a gun and killed Lopez as he ran away.

Today, the judge issued a 'bind over' order, which means there is enough evidence for a trial.  Nall will be back in court August 2nd.

