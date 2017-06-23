"Pup's Pool Party" at Lawton Animal Welfare Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A little fun in the sun with some of Lawton's cutest residents is on the agenda at Lawton Animal Welfare Saturday.

Lawton Animal Welfare will cover the grass outside the building with kiddie pools for “Pup's Pool Party." They plan on bringing out all the adoptable dogs to let the community play with them and give them a bath.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Russell Anderson said there are two simple reasons for the event.

"We're going to try to do it to get rid of fleas and ticks and also to make them more adoptable,” Anderson said. “If you haven't seen a freshly bathed dog and how cute and cuddly...we have a bunch of puppies, a bunch that just need to get really cleaned up and it's going to be great"

Anderson said they will be setting the pools up in the grass outside of the building at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

"We're going to bring them out here for a little bit of quality of life time and a little bit of enjoyment on top of bathing them,” Anderson said. “We're just going to assign one to each pool and there could be anywhere from two to five people per pool out here to do the bathing."

Anderson said this event could not have happened without the support of the community. He said he is overwhelmed by how much support and interest the shelter has gotten.

"We have over 60 pools that were all donated,” Anderson said. “That was just asking them hey if you want to do this you can, I wasn't going out spending the city's money. I just said hey, I would like to do this event. The positive outcome, the positive feedback, I haven't heard one negative thing about this drive."

Anderson said they also have received several donations of flea and tick shampoo, soap and dog food recently. He said he expects a big turnout Saturday and, more importantly, he expects lots of fun to be had.

"They should come out just to have fun,” Anderson said. “I mean there's no other reason. The benefits of it are we're going to bring these dogs out here, let them play, let them have a little bit of fun time, it's going to be fun for the animals, for the dogs, it’s going to be fun for the volunteers, it's going to be fun for us.

Every dog at Lawton Animal Welfare will get a bath Saturday. Volunteers will bathe each adoptable dog from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Anderson said from noon until 2:00 p.m. each non-adoptable dog will get a bath from Lawton Animal Welfare employees.

Anderson said anyone over nine-years-old is invited to help. All you have to do is show up wearing your summer clothes like shorts, swimsuits and t-shirts. But they ask that no one wear flip flops just to be safe around the dogs.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.