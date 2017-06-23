Lawton mother of five found dead in home

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
The Washington Post is providing a detailed account of the Obama administration's struggle with Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential election.
The Washington Post is providing a detailed account of the Obama administration's struggle with Russian hacking into the 2016 presidential election.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.