Altus Public Schools memorabilia up for auction

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Special pieces of Altus Public School history will be up for auction this weekend, which is also alumni weekend. It's all to raise money for teacher and classroom grants in the district.

Renee Long, an Altus native and the Altus Early Childhood Center Principal, finds a connection to almost everything up for auction. Even an old school door.

"One of these could have been to my office door,” Long said. “And also my dad has went to elementary school at this site. He was a Eugene Field Squirrel."

She pointed out an old Central Junior High School megaphone with a hidden message.

"Actually this is the megaphone that all the cheerleaders signed inside,” Long said. “They were classmates of mine, and very good friends. My mom and dad also went to Central Junior High. So there is a lot of Altus alumni's names that are inside of this."

A pile of metal and wires for sale is a chandelier that Altus students would see as they ate lunch in the cafeteria.

Altus Public Schools Public Relations director Amanda Davis said the school staff saved these pieces when they started to restructure their district from neighborhood based elementary schools to learning centers grouped by grade.

And the money raised will go toward the Trash to Treasure grant program.

"We have used our surplus sales for the last, probably about four years, and then this auction, to provide teachers with the opportunity to really make a difference their classrooms with students through a grant process," Davis said.

Buying some Altus memorabilia is just one way Altus alumni can help out the future generations of Altus Bulldogs. Davis said the auction will go on as long as it needs to. Until every piece of Altus history goes home with someone who will treasure it.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.