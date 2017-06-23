Lawton-Fort Sill app unveiled

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new app on Friday at their annual banquet aimed at helping you find things to do along with places to eat in Lawton.
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
Disneyland devotee visits theme park for 2,000 days in a row.
Special pieces of Altus Public School history will be up for auction this weekend, which is also alumni weekend.
