Volunteers help clean pups at animal shelter

Melania Trump is two weeks into life as a full-time Washingtonian and says she's enjoying White House life so much that she isn't really missing New York.
The Supreme Court is entering its final week of work before a summer hiatus.
Saudi security forces say a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque at Mecca as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadan ends.
You can increase your odds of keeping your health while playing in the water this summer by following a few safety tips.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.
