Volunteers help clean pups at animal shelter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The pups at Lawton Animal Welfare are all clean and flee and tick free after the community helped wash them at the Pups Pool Party.

Everyone was all smiles, including the dogs as the volunteers cleaned them. With how hot it's been and all the rain we had this spring, flees and ticks are so bad right now. This also gave the dogs a chance to get out of the shelter and have fun in the water.



Casey Steffes is one of the many volunteers that came out to help with the pool party. He's a solider at Fort Sill and says it's important to get off base and meet people, but also lead by example and help out for a good cause.

"It's always good to meet the community," said Steffes. "They may see us walking around in uniform and we get a lot of the thank you's for your service, but when we come out here and do something with them, it kind of shows that we are here to support the community and work with them."

Russell Anderson, the Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare says he's thankful for everyone who helped out because these pups need all the love and attention they can get. He hopes to continue to do events like this to help find the dogs their forever home.

"It's really important to make sure they're bathed and they're clean," said Anderson. "If you've never seen a bathed puppy or bathed dog, they're really happy. I'm hoping that people come down, right after they are bathed or can see them get bathed, and it also gets them out of the shelter to have a little bit of fun. This is more for the dogs and for us at the same time to just have fun together."

Anderson says the next event at the shelter is coming up on July 1st, called Two Hearts. All the adoption fees for cats and dogs will be reduced to $15.00 to help find them a home.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.