Duncan celebrates 125th Founders Day

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The weekend of June 19 Duncan celebrated its 125th birthday with fun activities for family and friends.

The city began their Founders Day observance on Thursday June 22.



"It's fun and they've got great stuff to look at and play,” Linda Adams.



Adams was just one of many Duncan residents who came out to enjoy the festivities in her hometown.



Adams said despite the other many activities the city offered she was most excited to spend the day enjoying the art walk with her family.



"We just made our rounds here,” said Adams. “I bought one of the medal sculptures from a guy over here. Then my mother bought me one because I like them."



This is the third year the art walk was hosted at Fuqua Park.



Artists set up individual booths and displayed art and items for sale.



Adams said this event along with others makes her proud to call Duncan home.



"I like it because of the history connected to it,” said Adams. “I like knowing where Duncan started and what's happened through the years."



Which is exactly what Chisholm Trail Arts executive director, Darcy Reeves, said the weekend was all about, celebrating the birth of Duncan and appreciating its history.



"We hope that everyone that comes to Duncan has a great time and see what kind of great community we have because we have a lot of great things going on,” said Reeves.



Adams said, of course, she plans to head out again next year and encourages other residents to do the same.



"If you haven't been here you need to come out,” said Adams. “There are just all kinds of things going on and it's lots of fun."

