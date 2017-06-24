Cyril police officer, Anadarko man injured in accident

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Cyril police officer is one of the two people in critical condition after an early morning accident on Saturday.

It happened at 12:45 a.m. in Caddo County on County Street 2660 and County Road 1430. That's northwest of Cyril. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash is under investigation. Officer Bryan Scott Janz was pinned for 12 minutes and freed by Cement Police Officers. He was taken to OU Medical with multiple critical injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle, Diego Arevalo of Anadarko, was taken to Comanche County Memorial in critical condition. The passenger Marianna Arevalo of Anadarko was treated and released.

