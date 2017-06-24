Comanche man flown to hospital after crash

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - In Cotton County around 7:30 Saturday morning, a Comanche man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after Oklahoma Highway Patrol said he was involved in an accident and ejected 35 feet. OHP said it happened on 2630 right off US 70 east of Randlett. James Selby suffered head, internal, external and leg injuries.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no other vehicle was listed as involved in this accident.

