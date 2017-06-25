Veterans get a special tour through Medicine Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Veterans get a special tour through Medicine Park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Disabled American Veterans got a chance to be in nature Sunday on a tour through Medicine Park. Nearly a dozen veterans piled on a bus and road through Medicine Park, Mount Scott, the aquarium and more.

"I think it's great. Great experience,” said Max McClure, disabled veteran.

McClure was just one of the veterans who had the chance to get out of the Veterans Center Sunday and see something new.

He along with other veterans started their journey at the Little Dam Bait Shop, then through Medicine Park, Mount Scott, and the aquarium.

"Sight see just all over everywhere all around. It's the best place in this pearl state to see it all,” said McClure.

Veteran John McClain made the event possible.

He said the day was about giving the disabled veterans an opportunity to explore and visit places they would not normally go.

"To let them know that we thank them,” said McClain. “They gave the ultimate and we want to say thank you for what you gave."

Tour guide Alexander Daniel said giving back to the veterans in this special way provides more than just a day of fun for them.

“Just getting out with one another and being able to see the land and have an activity and just the fellowship the center provides,” said Daniel. “It's the closest thing to family for them."

McClure said getting out with his family and friends to tour the park made this day unforgettable.

"We don't have a car, can't drive and everything,” said McClure. “So, this was a golden opportunity for us to go out there."

