Veterans get a special tour through Medicine Park

Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Lower federal courts have so far agreed with opponents of the travel ban, who argue it targets Muslims in violation of federal law and the Constitution and stems from Trump's campaign pledge to halt the entry of all Muslims into the U.S.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he thinks the disclosure of America's secret intelligence is on the rise, fueled partly by the "worship" of leakers like Edward Snowden.
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.
A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.
