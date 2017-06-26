Grand opening for Lawton's newest fire station

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton's newest fire station will hold its grand opening today.

A ceremony for Station 8 will be held Monday morning at ten.

The new fire station is located on Bishop road, between Southwest 52nd Street and Southwest 67th Street.

The city first broke ground on on the nearly six-million dollar facility in May of last year.

Today's celebration will include refreshments, walk-through tours with firefighters, and inflatables for children.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017, KSWO. All rights reserved.