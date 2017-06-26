Grand opening for Lawton's newest fire station

The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
