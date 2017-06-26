Stephens County Sheriff's Department re-opening 31-year-old cold - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Stephens County Sheriff's Department re-opening 31-year-old cold case

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Stephens County Sheriff's Department, along with multiple other agencies, is re-opening the 31-year-old cold case investigation into the disappearance of Loco resident Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall.

Duvall went missing in 1986 under mysterious circumstances.

In 2008, the SCSO conducted a search around Duvall's home with the help of search team out of Texas using ground-penetrating radar to look for a vehicle which they believed had been buried on the property. Nothing was found during that search.

The new search will be conducted around the same home starting today. Officials said the search could go on for multiple days.

The SCSO has not said what they are looking for during the search or what information they received which led them back to the property.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

