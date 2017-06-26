Supreme Court won't reinstate botched execution lawsuit - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Supreme Court won't reinstate botched execution lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is declining to reinstate a civil rights lawsuit filed by the brother of an Oklahoma man whose botched execution in 2014 lasted nearly three-quarters of an hour.

The justices on Monday left in place lower court rulings dismissing the suit against Gov. Mary Fallin and other officials. The suit was filed by Gary Lockett, brother of Clayton Lockett.

Clayton Lockett writhed on the gurney, mumbled and strained to lift his head before he was declared dead 43 minutes after the execution began.

An investigation determined that the execution team didn't have the proper equipment and that an intravenous line in Lockett's groin hadn't been properly set, resulting in the execution drugs being injected into his tissue instead of his bloodstream.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:52:28 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:16:03 GMT

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

  • GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:02 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:02:42 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:45 GMT

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:22:41 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:28 GMT

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    •   
Powered by Frankly