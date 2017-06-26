A risky fix to repair a city's gutted streetlight grid - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

A risky fix to repair a city's gutted streetlight grid

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - After years in the dark, crews in Tulsa are finally scrambling to rewire the city's decimated lighting grid after copper thieves stole 33 miles (53 kilometers) of the precious metal.

Tulsa is making the patchwork repairs and gambling that cheaper aluminum wiring will be less enticing to would-be thieves. City leaders hope to have most of the lights back on by year's end.

The city isn't alone in its struggle to keep the lights on. Copper thieves have pillaged lighting grids in cities large and small nationwide, causing municipal budgets to skyrocket.

The lighting dilemma also tells the larger story of the country's deteriorating infrastructure due to decades of neglect, deferred maintenance and unwillingness by officials to make tough funding decisions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:52:28 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:16:03 GMT

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

  • GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:02 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:02:42 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:45 GMT

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:22:41 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:28 GMT

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    •   
Powered by Frankly