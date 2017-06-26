Police say Tulsa officers fatally shoot gun-wielding man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police say Tulsa officers fatally shoot gun-wielding man

(Source News on 6) (Source News on 6)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Tulsa say a man armed with a gun was fatally shot when three officers opened fire as the man tried to break into a home.

Police said in a news release Sunday that 47-year-old Jimmie Bevenue was killed in the shooting Saturday night in east Tulsa.

Police say officers stopped after seeing a stolen vehicle outside a home and approached three people standing outside the vehicle when Bevenue, armed with a gun, ran from the home to an adjoining home and kicked open a back door after ignoring orders to drop the weapon.

Police say the officers opened fire to prevent Bevenue from entering the home.

Police previously said the man ran from the stolen vehicle after a traffic stop.

The names of the officers haven't been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:52:28 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:16:03 GMT

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

  • GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:02 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:02:42 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:45 GMT

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:22:41 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:28 GMT

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    •   
Powered by Frankly