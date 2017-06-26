Altus police investigates 3 weekend shootings - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus police investigates 3 weekend shootings

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Three separate shootings were reported in Altus over the weekend. Altus police are currently investigating.

The first shooting was reported late Friday night. Just before midnight, a victim reported someone shooting into the residence on the 700 block of Chris Street. Several shell casings were found on the road outside of the residence. A vehicle and neighboring home were also damaged in the gunfire. There were no injuries reported.  

Early Saturday morning, a second shooting occurred on the 600 block of North Julian. Just before 1:00 a.m., a bullet entered the home and struck a television. There were no injuries reported.

The third shooting was reported shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 600 block of North Julian—directly across the street from the scene of the second shooting. A person who was house sitting reported the residence had been shot multiple times while the homeowners were out of town. Around 17 shell casings were found outside of the residence. There were no injuries.

If anyone has information about any of these shootings, police are encouraging you to contact Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477 tips. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

