Sheridan Rd. EZ-Go store robbed over the weekend - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sheridan Rd. EZ-Go store robbed over the weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Just after midnight on June 24th, Lawton police were called to the EZ-Go store at 2802 NW Sheridan Road on a robbery.

According to police, a male suspect wearing a ski mask entered the store with a knife and demanded cash. He then fled in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

