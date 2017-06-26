City of Lawton announces new webpage - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

City of Lawton announces new webpage

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-  Beginning June 30th, Lawtonok.gov will become your ‘digital one-stop-shop for all things Lawton.’  The City of Lawton Information Technology division’s group effort began more than 18 months ago.

“It was blood, sweat and over 30,000 lines of code that we put into this,” Web Developer Gilron Charles said. “There will be greater access to information and resources for all citizens with lawtonok.gov. It’s been a pleasure working with so many City of Lawton employees to accomplish this and we can’t wait to start the process again with other digital projects slated for 2017.”

Extensive studies were coupled with citizen survey answers to identify the Lawton community’s online wants and needs. Lawtonok.gov was created to be user- and mobile-friendly in an effort to meet the needs of all Lawtonians.

“The IT website team has done an outstanding job of initiating, planning, executing and monitoring the project,” IT Supervisor Cindy Price said. “A large project involves a huge effort, particularly since it combines extensive city employee interaction. It’s gratifying to see the achievement and there’s a plan for many more improvements in the future.”

New features of the site include a staff directory, departmental pages, a new domain name, and overall improved navigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:52:28 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:16:03 GMT

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

  • GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    GOP leaders add penalty for lapsed coverage to health bill

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:02 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:02:42 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:45 GMT

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

    So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

  • Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Supreme Court last day notable for what was and wasn't said

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:22 AM EDT2017-06-26 07:22:41 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:15:28 GMT

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.

    •   
Powered by Frankly