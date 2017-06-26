City of Lawton announces new webpage

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning June 30th, Lawtonok.gov will become your ‘digital one-stop-shop for all things Lawton.’ The City of Lawton Information Technology division’s group effort began more than 18 months ago.

“It was blood, sweat and over 30,000 lines of code that we put into this,” Web Developer Gilron Charles said. “There will be greater access to information and resources for all citizens with lawtonok.gov. It’s been a pleasure working with so many City of Lawton employees to accomplish this and we can’t wait to start the process again with other digital projects slated for 2017.”

Extensive studies were coupled with citizen survey answers to identify the Lawton community’s online wants and needs. Lawtonok.gov was created to be user- and mobile-friendly in an effort to meet the needs of all Lawtonians.

“The IT website team has done an outstanding job of initiating, planning, executing and monitoring the project,” IT Supervisor Cindy Price said. “A large project involves a huge effort, particularly since it combines extensive city employee interaction. It’s gratifying to see the achievement and there’s a plan for many more improvements in the future.”

New features of the site include a staff directory, departmental pages, a new domain name, and overall improved navigation.

