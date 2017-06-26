OK gubernatorial candidate speaks out against new federal healthcare bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma candidate for governor is petitioning the state's US senators to not support the new federal health care bill.

Democrat Drew Edmondson started that petition online, saying the bill would close hospitals if it goes through. Senate leaders say they hope to put the bill to a vote this week.

Edmondson says he hopes to change the minds of Oklahoma's senators, with the petition addressed to James Lankford and Jim Inhofe. The bill would phase out expanding funding for Medicaid, which would impact more than 800,000 Oklahomans.

"I don't think we can stand another hit like the loss of federal Medicaid dollars," Edmondson said. "I feel that would be a severe problem for the state of Oklahoma."

Right now, both Lankford and Inhofe say they have not made any decisions on the Senate bill, but both believe the Affordable Care Act should be repealed and replaced.

