OKC celebrates at 30th annual pride parade

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Oklahoma Gazette) (Source Oklahoma Gazette)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Visitors to Oklahoma City's Pride Week Parade say it's a great opportunity for everyone to come and express themselves.

Yesterday, Pride Week festivities wrapped up with a parade through downtown streets. Friday night played host to a concert, and Saturday featured a festival that grew as the day went on.

"It's for everybody to feel included. All diversities, all nationalities - none of that matters. It's just about being included. It's great for people for finally realize who they are and they come out and celebrate."

Before the event, organizers said they expected about 100 floats to take part in the parade.

