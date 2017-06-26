OKC officer involved shooting leaves one person dead - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC officer involved shooting leaves one person dead

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

Police received a call about a man carrying a gun and pointing it at passing vehicles. Two officers responded to the scene and ordered the man to drop his weapon. When the man refused to lower the gun, one of the officers opened fire, striking the man.

"There was also a report that they heard a pop, so this indicated to the officers that possibly somebody was shooting here in the area… He raised the weapon. He was ordered multiple times to drop the weapon. That did not happen, so one of the officers discharged his weapon,” said Capt. Paco Balderrama with the OKC Police Department.

That man was then taken to a hospital where he later died. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department. The other officer did not open fire and remains on duty.

