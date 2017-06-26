OKC officer involved shooting leaves one person dead

SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
Two persons of interest are now being questioned in connection with Lawton's sixth homicide of the year. The victim, Shaquilla Martinez, was found dead early Thursday morning following a home invasion on the 1500 block of Northwest Euclid. Jamah Starks was arrested as a suspect in the case. Police say in addition to speaking with two persons of interest, they are also interviewing witnesses.
