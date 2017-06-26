Two persons of interest are being questioned in Euclid homicide

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two persons of interest are now being questioned in connection with Lawton's sixth homicide of the year.

The victim, Shaquilla Martinez, was found dead early Thursday morning following a home invasion on the 1500 block of Northwest Euclid. Jamah Starks was arrested as a suspect in the case.

Police say in addition to speaking with two persons of interest, they are also interviewing witnesses. They're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

