Discover Oklahoma: Off the Hook Seafood and More

The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
