3rd trial for former Tulsa police officer delayed by 1 day

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The jury trial for an ex-Tulsa police officer accused in the death of his daughter's boyfriend has been delayed at least another day while the former lawman asks a higher Oklahoma court for a delay.

Court records show District Judge Rebecca Nightingale agreed Monday to the daylong stay for ex-officer Shannon Kepler. His attorney filed the request Friday to the state Supreme Court.

Kepler's third murder trial in seven months was to begin Monday. Trials in November and February resulted in mistrials after both juries deadlocked.

Kepler is accused in the 2014 death of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.

His attorney wants to postpone the trial until late August and have the trial judge recuse from hearing the case.

The stay is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

